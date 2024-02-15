Arab League Addresses Israeli Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The Arab League kicked off an extraordinary session on permanent representatives' level on Thursday to address the ongoing genocide crimes committed by Israel, and the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza strip.

Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, actively engaged in the session.

The unprecedentedly catastrophic situation in Gaza; and the city of Rafah in particular was discussed, along with Israel's threat to expand military operations into the city, which faces shortage in health services, medical aid and food supply, a League statement said. (end)

mm









MENAFN15022024000071011013ID1107857351