Contracts 365 Chosen By Fender Musical Instruments Corporation For Contract Lifecycle Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We were interested in understanding how Generative AI could elevate Fender's contract management processes and were excited to learn Contracts 365 had those capabilities” - Danielle Koehler, Manager of Business and Legal Affairs NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contracts 365, Inc., the industry leader in contract lifecycle management software for organizations who run Microsoft 365, was recently selected as the CLM vendor of choice by Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (Fender). Fender, a global icon in the music industry, will look to Contracts 365 to enhance efficiency, scalability, and innovation in their contract processes.



“We are incredibly excited to welcome Fender Musical Instruments to the Contracts 365 family,” said Russ Edelman, President & CEO of Contracts 365, Inc.“Fender is a category-defining company, and when it comes to helping them manage their complex retail and licensing agreements, Contracts 365 clearly stood out.”



Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, renowned for shaping the music industry for nearly 80 years, turned to Contracts 365 after encountering limitations with its prior contract management solution.“We were interested in understanding how Generative AI could elevate Fender's contract management processes and were excited to learn Contracts 365 had those capabilities,” said Danielle Koehler, Fender's manager of business and legal affairs.



After exploring various solutions, Fender chose Contracts 365 for its proven expertise, scalability, and commitment to a long-term partnership.“Contracts 365 hit the sweet spot for us, helping us improve our operations today and get ready for our future evolution,” said Koehler.



Koehler goes on to explain how Contracts 365's deep understanding of complex contract requirements provided the team with the confidence needed for a successful partnership. At the same time, by leveraging Fender's existing Microsoft technology and identity management protocols, Contracts 365 was able to provide a seamless integration with the company's existing technological infrastructure.



Contracts 365's commitment to scalability and staying abreast of technology advancements aligns perfectly with Fender's vision for future growth. Koehler explained,“Contracts 365's work with Microsoft means they are tapped into the up-and-coming technology, and we know that technology is going to be useful for us.”



To learn more about Fender's successful implementation of the Contracts 365 solution, read the complete Fender Case Study on Contract 365's new Resource Center .



About Contracts 365®, Inc.

Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers' strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day. Learn More at .



ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Founded in 1946, Fender®'s worldwide guitars, amps, pedals and accessories have been played on more stages than any other company in the industry. For nearly 80 years, Fender® has created innovative musical equipment and revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender across social platforms.

Jessica Alden

Contracts 365, Inc.

+1 888-377-9933

email us here