Minister R K Singh Inaugurates IPS 2024 Conference, Emphasises Innovation In Power Sector

Raipur, Feb 14 (KNN) Energy efficiency needs to be enhanced and emissions curbed in coal-based power plants aligning with India's commitment to sustainable development goals, says

Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh.

He was virtually inaugurating

the Indian Power Stations Operations and Maintenance (O&M) conference (IPS 2024) Tuesday.

Hosted by NTPC in Raipur, the conference served as a tribute to NTPC's inaugural unit in Singrauli back in 1982, showcasing remarkable advancements and innovation in the power sector over the decades.

Minister Singh, in his inaugural address, showered praise on NTPC for its unwavering efficiency and reliability.

With a visionary outlook, Singh articulated a bold ambition for NTPC to double its current capacity from 73+ GW to an impressive 150 GW, signifying a profound leap forward in India's energy landscape.

Singh, aware of the pressing need to meet the burgeoning electricity demands of the nation, emphasised the crucial role of completing ongoing projects promptly while minimizing forced outages to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country.

Delving into the dynamic realm of energy transition, Singh advocated for a harmonious coexistence between thermal and renewable energy sources.

He stressed the importance of enhancing efficiency and curbing emissions in coal-based power plants, aligning with India's commitment to sustainable development goals.

Furthermore, Singh urged for the expansion of nuclear capacity, urging the NTPC-NPCIL joint venture to expedite processes to meet the nation's growing energy needs.

Amidst the fervor of IPS 2024, several noteworthy releases and inaugurations took place, including the unveiling of the IPS 2024 E-Compendium, Steam Turbine E-Learning Module, Boilerpedia, and the innovative Vikalp-a revolutionary ash-brick crafted from industrial by-products.

Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and CEA Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad echoed Singh's sentiments, stressing the importance of sustainable O&M practices and stringent safety protocols in the power sector's operations.

The presence of senior officials from NTPC and SEBs at IPS 2024 underscored a collective commitment towards driving innovation and sustainability in India's power sector, setting the stage for a brighter and more resilient energy future.

