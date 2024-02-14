(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Egypt launched a first-time collaboration to build the resilience of refugees and their host communities in Egypt and help increase their chances of employability.

Thanks to a contribution of US$6 million from KOICA, WFP in Egypt will be implementing a two-year programme to help improve the livelihoods of about 450,000 refugee and host community members in Greater Cairo, Alexandria Damietta, and Matrouh.

The programme will develop the vocational skills of refugees and host community youth, focusing on marketable skills to help youth competitively seek employment. While serving as an opportunity for professional development, this would also promote self-reliance and social cohesion among refugee and Egyptian youth.

“KOICA will support refugees in Egypt to become economically self-reliant and improve health and nutrition, especially in the hope that the residents of the host community can contribute to the development of the community sustainably together. We hope that the outcomes will be spread by linking with existing civil society cooperation projects.” said KOICA Egypt office Country Director Jinyoung Kim.

The programme also includes direct support for employment opportunities by engaging the private sector for on-the-job training and access to financial services, such as micro-grants, to launch small income generating businesses.

“With increasing socio-economic challenges, it is critical that we start thinking of solutions that secure individuals' immediate and future needs. Thanks to KOICA's contribution, we are putting this to practice, empowering young generations of refugee and Egyptian communities with the tools to enhance their resilience capacity to shocks,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Egypt, Praveen Agrawal.

Towards nutrition, WFP will also provide, through this grant, pregnant and nursing refugee women (with children under two years of age) with monthly cash assistance conditional to regular health monitoring visits at medical care facilities and awareness raising on the importance of nutrition during the first 1,000 days of a child's life.

As part of its Country Strategic Plan, WFP adopts a sustainable approach to enhancing the food and nutrition security of vulnerable refugees, mothers and children. WFP provides direct monthly cash assistance coupled with capacity development opportunities to promote job creation prospects, addressing the underlying causes of vulnerability and increasing self-reliance.

