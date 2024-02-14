Hoffman Promotes Gerard Lafond To Head Of North America

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN JOSE, CA - The Hoffman Agency has promoted chief digital officer Gerard LaFond to head of North America, succeeding founder Lou Hoffman who will focus on global operations.



In the managing director role, LaFond will be the agency's first leader other than Hoffman to oversee North American operations, which capped 2023 as an $8.7 million business. LaFond joined Hoffman as the region's chief digital officer from Lewis in early 2022.



“As we've evolved as a communications consultancy that solves client pain points ranging from multi-country campaigns to talent acquisition, Gerard has been a big part of expanding an offering that builds upon our earned media heritage,” said Hoffman.“There's a natural progression to him moving into the new role.”



Hoffman has also promoted Kymra Knuth from executive VP to chief client officer of Hoffman's North America business, which has grown 58% in the last two years. Knuth has been with the Hoffman Agency for more than a dozen years, during which she has led the firm's Portland, Oregon office in addition to other responsibilities.



“The numbers don't really capture Kymra's contribution and her hands-on approach to leading accounts and helping others achieve success,” Hoffman said.



North America is one focus of Hoffman's global consultancy, which has 14 offices across Asia, Europe and the US. The firm projects revenue to top $30 million this year.





