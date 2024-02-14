India Book Of Records Recognises Birla Public School Prodigy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a jaw-dropping feat, Mikhail Vincent Paul, a budding paleontologist and a grade three student at Birla Public School, has roared into the spotlight by identifying a staggering 202 dinosaurs in a mere 2 minutes and 48 seconds.

This remarkable achievement has secured Mikhail a coveted spot in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records affirming his position as a dino-legend in the making.

At the tender age of 7 years and 11 months, this young explorer's passion for prehistoric creatures has propelled him into the limelight, capturing the hearts of dinosaur enthusiasts globally.

The astonishing accomplishment unfolded during a special event organised by the Asia Book of Records on February 4, 2024, where he showcased an encyclopedic knowledge of dinosaurs that left spectators in awe.

The family, teachers, and peers alike are celebrating this extraordinary achievement, with many marvelling at Mikhail's ability to swiftly rattle off the names of dinosaurs with unmatched precision.

The event not only showcased the child's exceptional memory and passion for paleontology but also served as an inspiration for other young minds to explore their interests fervently.

The young prodigy has earlier entered into the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, at the age of 6 years and 7 months, for being able to memorise 411 logos of various brands of automobiles and identifying them in under 9 minutes with accuracy.

The staff and students of BPS Doha are proud of Mikhail and congratulated him and his family for the great achievement accomplished.