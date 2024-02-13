UDC Celebrates NSD At The Pearl

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC) celebrated Qatar National Sport Day (NSD) in participation with the General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA), Qatar Cool, Ronautica Middle East and Corinthia Group.

The event was held simultaneously in Qanat Quartier, Costa Malaz and Porto Arabia districts of The Pearl Island, where employees, residents and visitors of all ages enjoyed a variety of sports, entertaining and challenging activities, including fitness exercises, as well as various inflatable and challenge games, among many other recreational activities.

The event was attended by UDC chairman Ahmed bin Ali al-Hammadi, who is also the General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority director-general, and UDC president and chief executive Ibrahim Jassim al-Othman, who is also a member of the UDC Board.

Qatar Cool chief executive Yasser al-Jaidah and Corinthia Doha general manager Reuben Mifsud, along with members of executive management, senior officials, and employees of all participating establishments, took part in a collective walkathon and engaged in various sporting challenges held in Porto Arabia.

Also joining the celebration are UDC partners from Ruzgar Healthcare, operators of The Pearl International Hospital represented by chief executive Dr Volkan Uygunucarlar and chief operating officer Emir Erdogan.

This year's festivities further included complimentary golfing lessons as well as multiple family entertainment events held on Gewan Island, specifically at Gewan Golf Club, a sporting and hospitality facility serving guests of the neighbouring Corinthia Hotel Gewan Island, as well as golf enthusiasts in general.

UDC chairman al-Hammadi emphasised the importance of the NSD in promoting awareness of the significance of sports, physical fitness, and health for all segments of society.

“Qatar promotes sports as a culture and lifestyle, leading the way in elevating the status of sports through its National Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy,” he said.“Sport Day therefore enhances awareness of the concepts of health and safety.”

“In alignment with Qatar National Vision's human development pillar, UDC places paramount importance on health and sports as catalysts for positive social change, promoting an active lifestyle, and nurturing a healthy mind,” said UDC president al-Othman.“The significant participation in our annual Sport Day activities underscores our community's resonance with the vision and objectives of this occasion.”

“At UDC, our dedication to prioritising community wellbeing is evident in our continuous investments in state-of-the-art sporting facilities, expansive green spaces, and parks,” he said.“We aspire to cultivate an environment that not only encourages sports participation but also fosters an active lifestyle for our community on The Pearl and Gewan Islands.”

UDC regularly hosts public sports-related events across The Pearl Island to encourage residents and visitors to partake in sports activities.

The Pearl Island is an ideal location to lead a healthy lifestyle with plenty of green spaces, public parks, sea-facing facades, and various amenities and gym facilities that support a broad range of indoor and outdoor recreational activities across the Island.

Gewan Island is also dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for sports and an active lifestyle, set against the backdrop of pristine and healthy surroundings.

This commitment is exemplified through the expansive green spaces of Banana Park, pedestrian-friendly promenades, and the scenic Corniche.

Notably, Gewan Island houses Gewan Golf Club, a premier sporting facility that caters to golf enthusiasts, offering a unique blend of sports, leisure, and hospitality experiences.

