               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Red Rice, Black Rice: Govt Mulls Ways To Free Them From Export Ban


2/13/2024 2:01:37 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Government officials are working to assign internationally recognized identifiers-needed for all exports-for some uncommon and unique Indian rice varieties so that they do not inadvertently fall into the dragnet of a sweeping export ban.

MENAFN13022024007365015876ID1107847475

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search