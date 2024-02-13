Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others), By Source (Synthetic, Natural), By Form (Liquid, Solid), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Crop Protection Chemicals Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 68.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 98.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Crop Protection Chemicals Market – Overview

Crop Protection Chemicals, commonly known as pesticides, are substances used in agriculture to safeguard crops from pests, diseases, and weeds. These chemicals include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and bactericides, aiming to control or eliminate threats to crop health, ensuring higher yields and quality.

Recent trends in the crop protection chemicals market include a growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly formulations, driven by increased environmental awareness. Integrated pest management (IPM) practices, combining biological control and precision agriculture technologies, are gaining traction.

There is a notable shift towards the development of biopesticides and biocontrols as alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides.

Additionally, the adoption of digital technologies, such as data analytics, drones, and AI, is enhancing precision farming and optimizing the use of crop protection inputs. Regulatory scrutiny and evolving consumer preferences are influencing the development of safer and more targeted formulations.

Collaborations and partnerships between agrochemical companies and technology firms are on the rise, fostering innovation in the industry. Overall, the trends reflect a broader industry movement towards sustainable, efficient, and technology-driven solutions in crop protection.

By type, the herbicides segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. The recent trends in herbicides within the crop protection chemicals market include a growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly formulations.

There is an increased emphasis on developing herbicides with reduced environmental impact and improved safety profiles. Integrated Weed Management (IWM) approaches, incorporating diverse strategies like biological controls and precision agriculture, are gaining traction.

Additionally, herbicide-resistant crop varieties and the adoption of novel herbicide-resistant traits are emerging trends. Digital technologies, such as precision spraying and autonomous machinery, are enhancing the efficiency of herbicide applications, optimizing usage, and minimizing environmental impact in modern agriculture.

By source, the synthetic segment held the highest market share in 2022. Emerging trends in synthetic chemicals driving the crop protection chemicals market include the development of novel formulations with enhanced efficacy and reduced environmental impact.

Integrated pest management strategies, incorporating precision agriculture technologies, are gaining traction. Additionally, the rising demand for bio-based and biodegradable alternatives is influencing innovation. Smart formulations, such as microencapsulation and nano-formulations, are improving targeted delivery.

Regulatory focus on sustainable and safer chemical solutions is steering research and development efforts. These trends reflect a shift towards more environmentally friendly and efficient crop protection solutions in response to evolving agricultural and societal needs.

By form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2022. A notable trend driving the crop protection chemicals market is the increasing preference for liquid formulations. Liquid forms, such as emulsifiable concentrates and suspension concentrates, offer easier application, mixing, and handling for farmers.

The liquid formulations provide precise dosage control, enhance coverage on plant surfaces, and often exhibit improved efficacy. Additionally, these formulations contribute to reduced environmental impact and operator exposure.

The shift towards liquid formulations aligns with a broader industry focus on efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability in crop protection practices, driving the adoption of advanced and user-friendly liquid-based solutions in agriculture.

By mode of application, the foliar spray segment held the highest market share in 2022. Recent trends in foliar spray, a mode of application in crop protection, include the adoption of precision agriculture technologies for targeted and efficient spraying.

Automated and sensor-based systems optimize foliar spray application, minimizing chemical use and environmental impact. Integrated pest management practices emphasize the judicious use of crop protection chemicals, encouraging sustainable approaches.

Additionally, advancements in formulation technologies enhance the effectiveness of foliar sprays, promoting better adherence and absorption by crops. These trends reflect a growing emphasis on precision, sustainability, and technological innovation in foliar spray applications, contributing to the evolving landscape of the crop protection chemicals Market.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in the crop protection chemicals market in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. In the Asia-Pacific region, key trends driving the crop protection chemicals market include the rising need for increased agricultural productivity to meet growing food demand, particularly in densely populated countries like India and China.

Climate change impacts and evolving pest and disease patterns necessitate advanced crop protection solutions. Additionally, the adoption of precision farming practices, a shift towards integrated pest management, and increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture contribute to the demand for innovative and eco-friendly crop protection chemicals.

Government initiatives supporting modern farming techniques further fuel the market's growth in the Asia-Pacific agricultural sector.

DuPont announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with FMC Corporation to divest a portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business, including certain research and development capabilities, and to acquire substantially all of FMC's Health & Nutrition business.

Under the terms of the agreement, FMC will acquire DuPont's Cereal Broadleaf Herbicides and Chewing Insecticides portfolios – including Rynaxypyr®, Cyazypyr® and Indoxacarb.

In addition, FMC will acquire the DuPont Crop Protection research and development pipeline and organization, excluding seed treatment, nematicides, and late-stage R&D programs, which DuPont will continue to develop and bring to market, and excluding personnel needed to support marketed products and R&D programs that will remain with DuPont. The assets being divested generated revenues in 2016 of about $1.4 billion.

