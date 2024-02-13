Badminton: Chinese Shuttlers Advance On Day 1 Of Asian Team Championships

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Feb 13 (IANS) Chinese shuttlers advanced on the first day of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 here on Tuesday after beating Hong Kong, China.

Chinese men's singles shuttler Weng Hongyang easily outplayed Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-15, 21-17, while his teammate Lei Lanxi overcame Ng Ka Long Angus 13-21, 21-16, 21-15. Wang Zhengxing finished off Chan Yin Chak 21-11, 21-16.

Meanwhile, Chinese men's doubles duo Chen Boyang and Liu Yi outclassed Lui Chun Wai and Yeung Shing Choi 21-14, 21-12 in a quick 27-minute match, while their teammates Xie Haonan and Zeng Weihan flattened Chow Hin Long and Hung Kuei Chun 21-13, 21-8, reports Xinhua.

The event is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup competitions. At the same time, the tournament offers ranking points for the qualification of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. It will run from Feb 13-18 at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor state.

In other matches in the women's section on Tuesday, Thailand thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 5-0; Japan got the better of Singapore 5-0 while Indonesia blanked Kazakhstan 5-0.

In the men's section, Indonesia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in Group D, Japan defeated Myanmar 5-0 in Group D, and hosts Malaysia outplayed Brunei by the same margin while Thailand outplayed Singapore 5-0. In another match in Group B, Chinese Taipei defeated Kazakhstan 5-0 while in Group D, Korea got the better of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 5-0.

Each match in this event comprises three singles and two doubles matches in both sections. Each team shall nominate not less than four players and not more than 10 players.

