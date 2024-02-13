Twila True And ASTERA Partner To Advance Energy Equality On Tribal Lands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Twila True, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ASTERA, a cutting-edge technology firm, aimed at promoting energy equality on tribal lands.

LONG BEACH, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- By joining forces, Twila True and ASTERA are committed to providing a comprehensive range of renewable energy services to tribal lands across the nation. The partnership will provide access to electric vehicle (EV) charging, photovoltaic systems (PV), battery energy storage systems (BESS), and a groundbreaking waste-to-wealth technology capable of converting plastic waste into critical elements such as Graphene, Graphite, and Hydrogen Fuel.The introduction of EV and PV systems will enable tribes to access clean and reliable energy sources while reducing their carbon footprint. The inclusion of battery energy storage systems will provide a reliable backup power supply and support the integration of renewable energy into the existing grid infrastructure.Additionally, the partnership's waste-to-wealth technology offers a groundbreaking solution to the plastic waste crisis. By converting waste plastics into critical elements, this innovative technology not only addresses environmental concerns but also contributes to the development of essential materials for various industries."Together with ASTERA, we are determined to provide energy equality to tribal communities," said Twila True, co-founder of True Family EnterprisesTwila True. "By leveraging renewable energy technologies, including EV, PV, BESS, and the waste-to-wealth technology, we can foster sustainable development and empower tribes to take control of their energy future. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to addressing energy disparities and building a more equitable society."ASTERA's President, Jennifer Stapp, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We believe that access to clean and reliable energy is a fundamental right for all communities. By partnering with Twila True, we can harness our technological innovations to support tribal lands in achieving energy independence, reducing their carbon footprint, and addressing the plastic waste crisis. Together, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future."The Twila True + ASTERA partnership holds immense promise in driving positive change on tribal lands, ensuring energy equality, and empowering communities through renewable energy solutions. By working together and bridging the energy gap, Twila True and ASTERA aim to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all.For more information about Twila True, ASTERA, and their sustainable energy initiatives, please visitAbout Twila TrueTwila True is committed to providing renewable energy solutions and promoting energy equality. As a Native American businesswoman, it is her mission to empower communities, address energy disparities, and foster sustainability through innovative and environmentally friendly approaches.About ASTERAASTERA is a cutting-edge technology firm dedicated to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development. Their expertise lies in renewable energy technologies and their application to drive positive change and create a more sustainable future for all.

Jennifer Stapp

Astera

+1 202-642-7076

email us here