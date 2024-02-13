Minnesota Youth Honored As Prudential Emerging Visionary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Plymouth student will receive a $5,000 award and an invitation to the 2024 summit for his work addressing the challenges of a changing world.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuj Kakkad, 17, of Plymouth, today was named a 2024 Prudential Emerging Visionary for his inspiring commitment to improving the lives of others.

As one of 25 Prudential Emerging Visionary winners, Anuj will receive a $5,000 award to help take his innovation to the next level. He is also invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential's headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, where he will be coached by Prudential employees and have the chance to meet other young leaders.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries recognizes young people ages 14-18 whose fresh perspectives and innovative solutions address pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities. The program's goals align with Prudential's purpose: to make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world.

"I am inspired by the students' sense of purpose and commitment to driving positive change in their communities," said Chairman

and CEO Charles Lowrey. "We're honored to support these young leaders as they bring their extraordinary projects to life."

During the summit, to be held April 20-23, five winners will also have the opportunity to present their solutions in a pitch-off, where a grand prize winner will be awarded an additional $10,000 in funding. What's more, Prudential employees will again vote to name an Employees' Choice Award winner, who will receive an additional $5,000.

Minnesota's 2024 Prudential Emerging Visionary:

Anuj Kakkad

co-founded "Vigilance Safety," a student-led nonprofit organization developing technical solutions to improve school safety and reduce casualties from school shootings. The initiative prompts an instantaneous response to a gun near a school entrance by utilizing proximity tags and technology, thereby promoting school safety, preventing firearms from entering school buildings and reducing casualties from school shootings.

As a student who has experienced the fear surrounding school shootings and observed the adverse effects it can have on learning, Anuj is passionate about creating an environment in which students can thrive. "Vigilance Safety" has gained the support of local police and fire departments, school districts and community organizations that have helped develop the system through regular feedback and iteration sessions. Anuj and his team are working to make their solution scalable so that each school district can adapt the technology to its own needs and create a safe learning environment for its students.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries is sponsored by Prudential in collaboration with Ashoka, a leading organization in the social impact sector, with advisory support provided by the Financial Health Network, an authority on financial health and a longtime partner of The Prudential Foundation.

The program is an evolution of Prudential's Spirit of Community Awards, which honored more than 150,000 outstanding youth volunteers over 26 years.

To read about all of this year's Prudential Emerging Visionaries, visit prudential/emergingvisionaries .

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU ), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" prudentia .

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs - individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,600 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which Everyone is a Changemaker - a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where each individual has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka .

