The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Selects Dagger For Brand Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "For the Greater Atlanta" Campaign Repositions the 155-Year-Old Newspaper as a Modern-Media Company

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagger announces the launch of its latest campaign, "For the Greater Atlanta " marking the culmination of a five-month project initiated by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises. This endeavor highlights the evolution of the 155-year-old newspaper into a modern multimedia company by featuring new original content, new formats and new product capabilities to ensure its world-class journalism meets audiences where they are in Atlanta, Georgia and the South.

Continue Reading

Dagger played a pivotal role in bringing the branded content to life through engaging videos and compelling storytelling that showcase the AJC's diverse offerings, such as Black culture, food and dining, politics, sports and Atlanta newsmaker interviews shared on The Monica Pearson Show.

"Our shared 'media company mentality' was the beginning of a great partnership."

Post this

"We aligned with the

AJC's vision from the start, and our shared 'media company mentality' was the beginning of a great partnership," shared Mike

Popowski, CEO of Dagger. "We're thrilled to help realize their exciting new vision."

Dagger is tasked with enhancing the

AJC's brand reputation and driving growth by strategically expanding its subscriber base. The campaign aims to attain 500,000 digital subscribers by the close of 2026. Dagger leads the campaign's strategy, overseeing media and creative aspects. The goal is to convey the AJC's relevance in consumers' daily lives through a diverse array of channels, including linear and connected TV, online video, social media, digital display, audio and out-of-home advertising. Whether engaging with a political podcast in the morning, catching up on sports during lunch or staying connected with the culture and news happenings across Metro Atlanta, Georgia and the South in the evenings, the new AJC is the go-to source for Atlantans seeking to meet their information needs.

Jaime McMurtrie, Head of Marketing & Communications at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shared, "World-class journalism will always be at the heart of what we do. It's what makes us essential, and Dagger is a pivotal partner in helping us tell our story and reach new audiences."

Learn more about the AJC and all its new offerings at AJC .

About Dagger:

Dagger is an Atlanta-based, full-service creative agency with a media-company

mindset. Recognized as one of AdWeek's fastest-growing agencies for four consecutive years, the agency is also a two-time recipient of AdAge's prestigious Small Agency of the Year award. Equipped with in-house content production capabilities, brand and content strategy, storytelling, campaign thinking, media connections and more, we innovate new ways to capture attention by distributing valuable content across media. Our recent client roster includes Aflac, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Cox Automotive, Carter's, InterContinental Hotels Group, Metro Atlanta Chamber and Vredestein. For more information, please visit dagger .

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for

metropolitan Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital

products and platforms and a growing digital and print subscriber base, the AJC serves one of

the most dynamic, diverse and influential cities in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is

a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica

Carruth

770.313.5784

[email protected]

SOURCE Dagger