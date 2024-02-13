BRIJ Medical Welcomes Tim Gleeson As CEO And Joe Andrew As SVP Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BRIJ Medical is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Gleeson as CEO and Joe Andrew as Senior Vice President of Sales. These strategic appointments signify a significant milestone for BRIJ Medical as they usher in a new era of post-surgical and trauma incision care with proven technologies that minimize wound complications and scarring.

"Their combined leadership will be instrumental in steering BRIJ Medical towards continued success and innovation."

Tim Gleeson, appointed CEO (left), and Joe Andrew, newly appointed Senior Vice President of Sales (right), have joined BRIJ Medical to spearhead the executive team and drive the commercial strategy forward. With their wealth of expertise, the company is poised to usher in a new era of post-surgical and trauma incision care, leveraging proven technologies that reduce wound complications and minimize scarring.

With over two decades of experience in executive leadership roles within the medical device sector, Tim Gleeson

brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as CEO. His success founding and leading Novasyte to a strategic exit by IQVIA, along with executive roles at Medtronic, aligns seamlessly with BRIJ Medical's commitment to advancing patient outcomes through innovative wound management technologies.

As the Senior Vice President of Sales, Joe Andrew will lead BRIJ Medical's commercial strategies and team expansion efforts, drawing on his extensive experience in sales and business development from his tenure as founder and executive leader at Novasyte. With a focus on cultivating strategic partnerships and expanding market presence, Joe will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and market penetration for BRIJ Medical's technologies.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim and Joe to our executive team," said Felmont "Monte" Eaves, MD , Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BRIJ Medical. "Their combined expertise and leadership will be instrumental in steering BRIJ Medical towards continued success and innovation. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain committed to delivering technologies that support every stage of the healing journey, improve outcomes, and increase patient confidence."

Tim Gleeson expressed his excitement about joining BRIJ Medical, stating, "I am honored to lead BRIJ Medical during this exciting phase of growth and innovation. With a talented team and a portfolio of groundbreaking products, I am confident that we will achieve new heights in delivering value to healthcare providers and patients alike."

Joe Andrew expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to join BRIJ Medical and contribute to its mission of transforming patient care and outcomes. I look forward to leveraging my experience in building world class sales teams, driving wide scale clinical adoption and forging meaningful partnerships."

About Tim Gleeson

Tim has healthcare in his DNA having been exposed to entrepreneurship from an early age when his father, Chris Gleeson, built both one of the largest medical diagnostics companies in Australia and subsequently the US. Having lived in Australia, Boston, Colorado, New York, and now Southern California, Tim has been afforded a multifaceted healthcare perspective.

As an accomplished entrepreneur and investor, Tim played an integral role in founding and managing Novasyte Health from concept to acquisition. His expertise includes executive management at Medtronic and investments in healthcare ventures like Genmark Dx, Mesa Biotech, and Truvian. A University of Colorado at Boulder graduate, Tim resides in Solana Beach, CA, maintaining a balance between professional pursuits, family life, and personal interests in surfing, travel, and problem-solving.

About Joe Andrew

Joe has an extensive background in the MedTech industry, notably contributing to the inception and growth of Novasyte, which was eventually acquired by IQVIA MedTech in 2019. As Novasyte's Co-Founder & SVP Sales and then later SVP of Operations and Quality, Joe played a pivotal role in its success, leveraging his prior experience as an executive manager at Medtronic. Originally from Northern California, Joe brings a diverse background in staffing solutions and medical device sales to Novasyte, a company specializing in flexible sales, service, and recall support for its customers. A graduate of California State University Chico with a BS in Business Administration, Joe enjoys traveling with his family and following NFL football.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical, a medical device manufacturer, delivers a new era of post-surgical and trauma incision care with proven technologies that minimize complications and scarring – providing enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey. For more information, visit BRIJMedical .

