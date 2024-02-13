Proof & Wood Celebrates Victory At The World Whiskey Awards: Tumblin' Dice Rye Single Barrel Named Best Single Cask Rye

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proof and Wood is proud to announce their Tumblin' Dice Rye Single Barrel has clinched the esteemed title of Best Single Cask Rye, 12 Years & Under.

- Dave SchmierLOUISVILLE, KY, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proof and Wood , the acclaimed independent bottler, is proud to announce yet another remarkable achievement at the 2024 World Whiskey Awards. Their Tumblin' Dice Rye Single Barrel, Barrel Proof has clinched the esteemed title of Best Single Cask Rye, 12 Years & Under.The Tumblin' Dice Rye Single Barrel captivated judges with its unparalleled craftsmanship, embodying the essence of traditional rye whiskey with a modern twist. As described by the judges:“Vanilla baking spices, burlap rye grain, maple and orange zest on the nose. The palate has maple up front with peppery spice, rye, toast, and salted butter. Dark and roasted grain and coffee candy on the finish.”This latest win follows a string of remarkable victories in previous years, including the coveted titles of World's Best Bourbon for their Representative Bourbon in 2023, and World's Best Single Barrel Bourbon for the Tumblin' Dice Single Barrel Barrel Proof (6yo). In 2022, Proof and Wood was honored with the Best American Rye Whiskey award for The Senator Rye and bestowed with the prestigious Icon Award for Independent Bottler of the Year. Notably, in 2021, their Tumblin' Dice Single Barrel Barrel Proof (4yo) was crowned as the World's Best Single Barrel Bourbon."We are thrilled and humbled by this latest recognition from the World Whiskey Awards," said Dave Schmier, Proof and Wood. "It is a testament to the dedication of our team and the exceptional quality of our products. We remain committed to crafting exceptional whiskies that delight enthusiasts around the globe." Schmier adds“It's always flattering to receive awards and medals, but what truly sets the World Whiskies Awards as special is the winner take all mentality, each category generally has one winner and then maybe one runner up, we're not one of many bottles each receiving the same award, ours was judged the best.”Each award bestowed upon Proof and Wood is a testament to their unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and passion for the craft of whiskey making. As they continue to push the boundaries of excellence, their commitment to delivering exceptional spirits remains unwavering.For more information about Proof and Wood and their award-winning offerings, please visit proofandwood.Contact Information: Dave Schmier, ..., 203.856.8680.About Proof and Wood:At Proof and Wood Ventures, Inc., we invest in and develop spirits brands, and age our own spirits. Our core business is sourcing and bottling fine American whiskies, but we also import other high-quality spirits from around the world that were not available in the US previously. Founder Dave Schmier is delighted to be able to create both cocktail-friendly bottlings for value-focused bartenders and high-end collectors' editions for connoisseurs.“Our name comes from the two things we control as a blender and finisher of fine spirits, and the two things that are incredibly important to any spirit's flavor: the proof it's bottled at, and the wood of the barrel we age it in,” Schmier says.“That is who weare.”

