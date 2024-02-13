Council Of Europe's Gen Sec Says Dialogue Is Only Way For Lasting Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija
Pejčinović Burić, has expressed her concern about the recent
shootout on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The official
of the council said dialogue is the only way to ensure peace
between the parties, Azernews reports.
Concerned about reports of the exchange of fire along the
Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Call on both sides to abstain from the
use of force. Dialogue is the only way to lasting peace.
Recall that on February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity
of the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional
border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian
Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of
the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of
the State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the
Zangilan district.
As a result of the incident, soldier Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi
oglu, a serviceman of the State Border Service, was injured. The
military serviceman was evacuated to a specialised medical facility
via helicopter.
The incident, including the opening of gunfire from the opposing
side, was captured by video surveillance cameras.
At the same time, the fact that such a provocation took place
exactly in the territory where the European Union mission in
Armenia is monitoring raises serious questions about the goals and
intentions of this mission.
According to Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry, Armenia's
military-political leadership is responsible for such provocations
against Azerbaijan.
