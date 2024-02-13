No Provocations Against Azerbaijan Go Unanswered - Colonel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. In the course of the operation Revenge conducted by the Azerbaijani State Security Service units on February 13 in response to yesterday's provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a combat post near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district was destroyed and this once again shows the determination of the state, the strength of the Azerbaijani army, and once again proves that Azerbaijan will not leave any provocation unanswered, the deputy chairman of the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Colonel Jalil Khalilov told Trend .

According to him, the video footage shows that the Armenian provocation was planned. "The footage shows an Armenian sniper calmly leaving his position, accompanied by other Armenian servicemen, immediately after opening fire on our border guard. The fact that the incident was carried out with the involvement of several Armenian soldiers gives grounds to say that Yerevan's attempt to present this provocation as "self-rule" of some soldiers is absurd and far from the truth. This provocation was carried out on the direct orders and under the oversight of the military leadership of the Armenian army," the colonel said.

Khalilov also emphasized that this demonstrates that the Armenian authorities are far from peace, purposefully trying to aggravate the situation in the region.

"The fire opened on our border guard proves once again that Yerevan is not thinking about peace, but about war. This is the reason why it evades signing a peace treaty and also tries to maintain constant tension in the region by periodically committing such provocations. The aim is not to allow the achievement of reliable peace and stability in the region, but to create a fertile ground for igniting a new war at any moment," the colonel said.

The deputy chairman noted that the provocation against an Azerbaijani border guard in Zangilan - near the border with Iran - indicates the plans of Armenia's masters to expand the military area.

"The aim is not only to provoke a new war between Azerbaijan and Armenia but also to expand the scope and geography of this war, to include Iran and other states. This is the reason why the territory close to the third state was chosen for the provocation, which shows that Yerevan has become a tool in the hands of destructive forces," Khalilov said.

He emphasized that the Armenian provocation proved how dangerous Europe's mission and binocular diplomacy in the region is.

" As it is known, the European Union has been carrying out some kind of "mission" in Armenia, on the border with Azerbaijan for some time now, European diplomats and French generals have been seen observing the territory of Azerbaijan through binoculars. European diplomats stated that all this activity supposedly serves to establish peace and stability in the region and there is no need to worry about it. However, yesterday's provocation demonstrated that this Western "mission" is as dangerous as Armenia's tendency to arm itself and that certain actions, instead of contributing to peace in the region, increase the risk of conflict. Official Yerevan and the forces arming Armenia must know that Azerbaijan is capable of repelling any threat, and such provocations will be resolutely suppressed in the future, as they have been so far," Khalilov added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel