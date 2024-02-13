No Provocations Against Azerbaijan Go Unanswered - Colonel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. In the course of
the operation Revenge conducted by the Azerbaijani State Security
Service units on February 13 in response to yesterday's provocation
of the Armenian Armed Forces, a combat post near the Nerkin-And
settlement of Gafan district was destroyed and this once again
shows the determination of the state, the strength of the
Azerbaijani army, and once again proves that Azerbaijan will not
leave any provocation unanswered, the deputy chairman of the
Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of
Azerbaijan Colonel Jalil Khalilov told Trend .
According to him, the video footage shows that the Armenian
provocation was planned. "The footage shows an Armenian sniper
calmly leaving his position, accompanied by other Armenian
servicemen, immediately after opening fire on our border guard. The
fact that the incident was carried out with the involvement of
several Armenian soldiers gives grounds to say that Yerevan's
attempt to present this provocation as "self-rule" of some soldiers
is absurd and far from the truth. This provocation was carried out
on the direct orders and under the oversight of the military
leadership of the Armenian army," the colonel said.
Khalilov also emphasized that this demonstrates that the
Armenian authorities are far from peace, purposefully trying to
aggravate the situation in the region.
"The fire opened on our border guard proves once again that
Yerevan is not thinking about peace, but about war. This is the
reason why it evades signing a peace treaty and also tries to
maintain constant tension in the region by periodically committing
such provocations. The aim is not to allow the achievement of
reliable peace and stability in the region, but to create a fertile
ground for igniting a new war at any moment," the colonel said.
The deputy chairman noted that the provocation against an
Azerbaijani border guard in Zangilan - near the border with Iran -
indicates the plans of Armenia's masters to expand the military
area.
"The aim is not only to provoke a new war between Azerbaijan and
Armenia but also to expand the scope and geography of this war, to
include Iran and other states. This is the reason why the territory
close to the third state was chosen for the provocation, which
shows that Yerevan has become a tool in the hands of destructive
forces," Khalilov said.
He emphasized that the Armenian provocation proved how dangerous
Europe's mission and binocular diplomacy in the region is.
" As it is known, the European Union has been carrying out some
kind of "mission" in Armenia, on the border with Azerbaijan for
some time now, European diplomats and French generals have been
seen observing the territory of Azerbaijan through binoculars.
European diplomats stated that all this activity supposedly serves
to establish peace and stability in the region and there is no need
to worry about it. However, yesterday's provocation demonstrated
that this Western "mission" is as dangerous as Armenia's tendency
to arm itself and that certain actions, instead of contributing to
peace in the region, increase the risk of conflict. Official
Yerevan and the forces arming Armenia must know that Azerbaijan is
capable of repelling any threat, and such provocations will be
resolutely suppressed in the future, as they have been so far,"
Khalilov added.
