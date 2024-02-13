Huawei Honours Winners Of ICT Competition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 13 (Petra) -- Huawei Monday honoured the winning students in the regional finals of the Huawei ICT Competition in the Middle East and Central Asia 2023-2024 in its seventh edition in Manama, Bahrain.The Chinese Ambassador to Jordan, Chen Quandong, said, "Global initiatives like the Huawei ICT Competition play a critical role in addressing the talent shortages that our society is facing, and we commend Huawei for nurturing the talented students in Jordan and across the Middle East and Central Asia in advanced ICT skills."He praised Huawei's efforts in providing the necessary care for talented students in Jordan and throughout the Middle East and Central Asia to possess superior skills in advanced ICT.The General Manager of Huawei Jordan, Adam Zhang, said, "Jordan has a robust ICT sector, and one of its greatest strengths is its talented youth."At the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Middle East and Central Asia, we saw some of the greatest Jordanian ICT minds in action, and we're honoured to recognise their victories today and to help nurture their future career paths."The SG of the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), Mamoun Debi'e, said, "One of the things the MoHE always prioritises is to equip students with ICT skills because ICT skills serve so many functions and provide so many solutions."We congratulate the students who won, and the universities must be extremely proud of what they have achieved, and the ministry is also extremely proud of them."President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Wejdan Abu Elhaija, said, "The Huawei ICT Competition is more than simply a contest; it is a vibrant forum where young minds can compete and collaborate to exchange ideas, broaden their ICT knowledge and hone their practical skills."