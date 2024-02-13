Asia-Pacific Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Research Report 20254: Patient Pool Analysis, Market Size And Market Forecasts 2020-2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Patient Pool Analysis, Market Size and Market Forecast APAC - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report comprises of detailed understanding of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), historical and forecasted patient burden, treatment addressable patient population, as well as key differences in market trends in the APAC region (India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia) when compared with established markets.

The APAC Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report provides current treatment pattern analysis, potential upcoming players, market share of approved and peak share estimates of emerging therapies, along with historical and forecasted APAC region (India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia) Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market size from 2020 to 2034.

The report deep dives into most recent Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment practices, compliance and accessibility of therapies along with unmet needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Patient Pool Analysis

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology section provides insights on patient burden in each APAC country (India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia) including historical, current and forecasted. This section includes addressable Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) patient population getting diagnosed and treated. Apart from this, sub segments such as age-specific and gender-specific, are also included. The occurrence of various diseases also vary among the APAC countries, which could be due to several reasons such as genetics, demographics, lifestyle and other environmental factors.

For instance, certain chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers (such as liver cancer) are increasing rapidly in many APAC countries due to differences in lifestyle and aging population. These types of trends in diagnosis, awareness and treatment are analyzed and quantified in this section.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Insights and Changing dynamics

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market outlook will provide insights around the changing current treatment landscape, which will provide a cumulative perspective of real world prescription pattern studies and treatment guidelines compliance across the APAC countries. This section will highlight the driving forces for the increasing Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) APAC market size, and the potential emerging therapies and their impacts towards changing the market dynamics during the study period 2020-2034

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Marketed and Emerging Drug Chapters

This chapter of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report, provides comprehensive information for each individual therapy that has been approved in any of the APAC countries, provided the therapy is either patent protected or has an intact market exclusivity in any one among the APAC countries.

Each Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drug chapter will include description, clinical trial assessment, research and development activity along with agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each drug along with the latest news around the product.

Insights on leading class of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapies

This section offers an understanding of a particular category of drugs along with their application in the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). It presents an extensive historical perspective, current trends, challenges, and future possibilities, providing a comprehensive perspective on the role of the most potential classes in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment in APAC countries.

This data is also quantified in the form of graphical presentation, where the distribution of all the existing and upcoming classes will be highlighted. This assessment also identifies the drug class with notable potential in this Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and compares it with other emerging classes.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapy Adoption Rates

This section focuses on the uptake rates of potential Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs expected to be launched in the market during 2020-2034, which depends on the competitive environment, safety, efficacy data, and the timing of market entry.

It is crucial to recognize that the pharma companies evaluating their novel therapies in the pivotal and confirmatory trials should be careful when selecting appropriate comparators to enhance their likelihood of approval and launch based on a positive opinion from regulatory bodies in the APAC countries, further leading to a smooth journey and swift market acceptance once available for use in medical centres.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline Assessment

This chapter provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stages, simultaneously analysing major players involved in developing these potential therapies. This chapter also covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisition, merger, licensing, and patent details for the upcoming Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapies.

Accessibility and Reimbursement Scenario

This section is crucial when it comes to understanding the differences within the pricing, reimbursement and accessibility of therapies within the APAC countries. Even though there are variations in the regulatory frameworks, clinical trial designs, trial endpoints and other statistical methods, access and reimbursement is more dependent on the government policies and the economic factors of the country. This chapter will highlight a quick glimpse of HTA framework in respective countries along with details on drug specific access, availability and challenges in respective APAC countries.

We consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.

Recent news in APAC countries

This segment will include the most recent key events such as approvals, failures, trial terminations, trial discontinuations, collaborations, funding, designations, and accessibility and acceptance issues in APAC countries.

Scope of the Report



The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the addressable patient pool and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines have been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the APAC Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the APAC region drug outreach. The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends, through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the APAC region Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market.

APAC Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report Key Highlights



Addressable Patient population in each APAC country

APAC Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Conjoint analysis

Drugs uptake and key market forecast assumptions

Real world treatment practices

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline product profiles

Qualitative analysis (SWOT and Conjoint Analysis)

APAC Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market size and trends by therapies

APAC Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Patient Journey

11 year forecast Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Unmet needs

