Exponential Markets Receives Strategic Investment From Citi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investment to be used to Further Develop Risk Mitigation Tools

for the Automotive Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech startup Exponential Markets Inc.(Exponential), formerly branded Exponential Exchange, today announced a strategic investment from Citi to develop and launch innovative risk mitigation tools.

Citi invested in Exponential's most recent seed round, which was led by MaC Venture Capital , and included support from Autotech Ventures and Avanta Ventures , bringing the total amount raised to over $10 million.

Citi made the investment through its Markets Strategic Investments unit. The investment and partnership underscores Citi's commitment to furthering the development of innovative risk mitigation tools.

Exponential Markets is developing a series of next-generation tradable financial instruments designed to offer new levels of hedging capabilities and risk management for participants in a variety of asset classes. The company's first product, the Exponential Used Vehicle Index (Bloomberg ticker: AUTO), is a first-of-its-kind tradable index for the automotive sector that allows rental car companies, auto insurers, and auto lessors to hedge used vehicle price risk. The company's product roadmap includes cash-settled index derivatives for new and underserved markets, in addition to exploration of smart market applications.

"Sweeping changes in the economy over the last twenty years driven by technological advances have given rise to new risks that need to be managed, as well as new data sets that can be used to develop tools to manage those risks," said Katya Chupryna, director, Markets Strategic Investments at Citi. "Our investment in Exponential reflects our support for market-based solutions to address these emerging risks, thereby creating a healthier and more resilient ecosystem."

Citi's investment demonstrates the growing interest in Exponential's innovative approach to risk management. While derivative instruments are currently used for the hedging of rates, foreign exchange, and equity markets, there are numerous asset classes and industries, such as automotive financing, currently lacking any derivative products.

In addition to the investment, Citi intends to collaborate with Exponential to cultivate the market for Exponential's used vehicle derivatives, as well as jointly develop new products that will enable more efficient risk transfer across a variety of asset classes, industries, and market participants.

"Pioneering new financial markets involves great complexity and rigor. Having investors and strategic partners connected to our multi-sided market is invaluable and will help us kick start trading and build liquidity," said Ryan Naughton, CEO and co-founder of Exponential Markets. "The investment and support from a global financial leader like Citi are a testament to our vision and ability to execute."

About Exponential Markets

Exponential Markets is creating a series of next-generation financial instruments designed to offer new levels of financial protection for participants in a variety of asset classes. These tools will allow hedgers to offset exposure to adverse price movements via derivatives that settle against Exponential-powered indices. Targeting asset classes that lack effective risk-management tools, Exponential relies on robust data sets to create their tradable financial instruments. The result is a powerful and innovative alternative to more expensive, less efficient versions of risk mitigation, offering new levels of financial protection for hedgers, while unlocking new tradable asset classes for the derivatives market. For more information, visit .

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at



| Twitter:

@Citi

| LinkedIn:



| YouTube:



| Facebook:



SOURCE Exponential Markets