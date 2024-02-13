Season 2 Of Car Wash Convostm Features Texas Women's Basketball Guard Shay Holle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024hCo /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS "Car Wash ConvosTM" is back in Austin this week with another engaging episode featuring Texas Longhorns Women's Basketball guard, Shay Holle. Shay's episode was filmed alongside Texas alum and Car Wash ConvosTM host, Ray Villareal, during a car wash at ZIPS in Austin and was released today on YouTube and Instagram.

Get ready for laughs, secrets, and suds in the latest episode of ZIPS Car Wash ConvosTM with Guard for the University of Texas Longhorns, Shay Holle. Catch a glimpse into Shay's off-court personality during a ride through the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel in Dripping Springs, TX, with Texas alumnus Ray Villareal. Shay dishes on her pregame meal, her favorite class, and more.

ConvosTM is a collaboration between ZIPS, Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 2 includes 22 male and female student-athletes from six universities and each episode gives fans a glimpse into student-athletes' likes and dislikes, their opinions on local fare, life on the practice field, their favorite pastimes and more.

"Car Wash Convos was really fun to film and such a unique way for me to share some of my personality with Longhorn Nation," said Shay Holle, Texas Longhorns Women's Basketball guard.

Shay is a senior at The University of Texas. She has played her entire collegiate career in her hometown, Austin, with recent success on and off the court. She played in all 36 games in the 2022-23 season and has been included in the Academic All-Big 12 Team two years in a row. Shay has been a crucial piece of the 2023-24 team and has played the full 40 minutes in six Big 12 games for the Longhorns this season.

"Shay's authenticity shines through in this episode and how she stays true to who she is as an Austin native and a successful Texas student-athlete," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "You'll notice how comfortable she is answering personal questions with our host and that's how we want every customer to feel when they are washing with us – like they're at home with our team, services, and amenities," she added.

ZIPS Car Wash offers complimentary detailing centers at each location to give customers a place to clean the interior of their vehicle in an environment where the staff is friendly and supportive of customer needs. Texas fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the

Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and

app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for downloading the app.

ZIPS celebrates its sponsorship with Texas Athletics every week with Longhorns $10 Tuesdays, where you can get a Pro Wash for just $10 every Tuesday, across the state of Texas at over 30 ZIPS Car Wash locations. Select "enter wash code" when you arrive and input code "2023" to get a Pro Wash for just $10 every week at participating locations.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide,

operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

