Vantage Risk Introduces U.S. Primary Casualty Insurance

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) is now offering U.S. Primary Casualty in addition to its existing Bermuda and U.S. Excess Casualty products, continuing the company's expansion of specialty insurance capabilities for its brokers and clients. Vantage's new U.S. Primary Casualty team builds on its U.S. and Bermuda Excess Casualty expertise and sustained portfolio growth. The company's diverse primary capabilities span a broad range of General Liability classes nationally with a venue-focused underwriting approach. Dedicated Casualty claims expertise, risk mitigation strategies, and tailored solutions round out the offering. Vantage's Primary Casualty coverages are written on a non-admitted basis nationwide and available through wholesale surplus lines brokers.

"We're committing further to our speed of response with this new offering, enabled through Vantage's industry-leading underwriting platform and data-empowered decision making," said Denise Watkins, Head of Casualty. "I'm pleased to share that Stephen

DiMarco will lead underwriting for Primary Casualty, reporting to me. I'm confident in Stephen's expertise, understanding of niche industries and specialized risks, and his dedication to serving our brokers and clients," Ms. Watkins added.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2024).

