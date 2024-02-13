Anura And EU Discuss Current Political Situation

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

National People's Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake had talks with the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Sri Lanka Mrs. Carmen Moreno and discussed the current political situation in Sri Lanka.

The meeting took place at the head office of the JVP, Tuesday, the JVP said.

“Sri Lanka's economic crisis and the current political situation were discussed. Also, the protection of human rights in Sri Lanka, the protection of democracy, and the postponement of elections received attention,” the JVP said.

The JVP also said that the Online Safety Act was also discussed while strengthening relations between Sri Lanka and the EU was also looked into.

Lars Bredal, the Deputy Head of the delegation of the European Union in Sri Lanka, and Comrade Vijitha Herath, the National Executive Member of the National People's Power, were also present. (Colombo Gazette)