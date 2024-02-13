David G. Leonard, A.S.A. Joins BPAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UTICA, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPAS, a

leading national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts, announced today that it has acquired David G. Leonard A.S.A., LLC (DGL), headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL. All DGL employees will join the BPAS team.

DGL provides plan design, actuarial services, and administration for 300 small- to mid-sized retirement plans. The company goal has always been to provide the highest level of service to clients in a constantly changing environment.

Dave Leonard, DGL President, said, "We constantly review our business and the services we bring to clients. We see this business getting more complex every year. Our clients are asking for more services and consulting than ever before. Joining BPAS allows us to expand our capabilities while maintaining our long-standing client-focused approach."

According to Paul Neveu, BPAS Chief Executive Officer, "At BPAS, we've been in the retirement plan space for 50 years. We've seen the expansion, contraction, and re-expansion of employer-sponsored defined-benefit plans. We are excited to have Dave and his crew on board and know we can add real value for DGL clients. We are thrilled to expand our business through this partnership."

BPAS, a Community Bank System, Inc. subsidiary, provides daily valuation, actuarial and employee benefits consulting, fund administration, health & welfare plans, IRAs, and institutional trust services through its subsidiaries on a national scale. It has 15 offices across the nation and Puerto Rico. The partnership enhances the services and resources available to DGL clients.

Jason Disco, Senior Vice President of BPAS Pension Sales & Consulting, added, "We're excited to welcome Dave, Denver, and the DGL clients and colleagues to BPAS. They have earned a well-deserved reputation for quality work; we are so pleased they chose to partner with BPAS."

About BPAS

BPAS

is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and institutional trust services. We make it our mission to simplify the complicated by delivering benefit-plan services that solve client challenges with the convenience of one company, one call. We support 5,800 plans, $110 billion in trust assets, $1.3 trillion in fund administration, and more than 810,000 participants in partnership with advisors, trustees, and financial professionals across the nation.



The BPAS family of services includes Workplace Retirement Plans, Actuarial & Pension, Healthcare Consulting, IRA, VEBA HRA, Health & Welfare Plans, Fiduciary, Collective Investment Funds, Fund Administration, and Institutional Trust.

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas for more information.

