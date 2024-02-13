               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Multitude SE - Managers’ Transactions - Liigus


2/13/2024 9:02:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lea Liigus
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 52180/4/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-08
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 484 Unit price: 4.4935 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 484 Volume weighted average price: 4.4935 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-08
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 484 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 484 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-09
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 201 Unit price: 4.5291 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 201 Volume weighted average price: 4.5291 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-09
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 201 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 201 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-12
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 345 Unit price: 4.5117 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 345 Volume weighted average price: 4.5117 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 345 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 345 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A



