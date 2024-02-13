Global Structural Insulated Panels Market To Reach Value Of USD 2.03 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global structural insulated panels market is segmented by material, and application. In terms of material, the market can be segmented into expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyurethane (PUR), and glass wool. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford USA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global structural insulated panels market for building insulation materials is poised for substantial growth, driven by favorable factors. One of the primary catalysts is the implementation of green building standards and regulations worldwide, which are aimed at curbing overall energy consumption and promoting sustainable construction practices. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Structural Insulated Panels Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 63 Figures – 75 The structural insulated panels market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by heightened demand in residential and commercial construction sectors. The increasing adoption of green and energy-efficient building practices has become a prominent trend, propelling the demand for SIPs as they offer exceptional insulation and contribute to sustainability goals. Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 13.4 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 20.03 Billion CAGR 5.9% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

Material Application Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Structural Insulated Panels Market



RAYCORE, Inc.

T. Clear Corporation

Premier SIPS

Murus Company, Inc.

Thermocore Systems

Foam Laminates of Vermont

FischerSIPS

Insulspan

PorterSIPs

Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.

Enercept, Inc.

Thermasteel Corporation

Alubel SpA

Isopan

Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Bondor Cool or Cosy Pty Ltd.

Get a sample copy of this report:

Expanded Polystyrene Segment has Risen Significantly due to its Exceptional Thermal Insulation Properties

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) has emerged as the dominant material in the global structural insulated panels market, owing to a combination of attributes. EPS is widely favored for its exceptional thermal insulation properties, effectively enhancing energy efficiency in buildings, making it an eco-friendly choice. Its cost-effectiveness and ready availability further increase its popularity among construction professionals and project developers.

North America has asserted its dominance in the global structural insulated panels market, underpinned by various favorable factors. Stringent green building standards and regulations exist, particularly in the United States and Canada. These regulations have significantly incentivized the adoption of building insulation materials such as SIPs to curb energy consumption and promote sustainability in construction practices.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Polyurethane Segment to Dominate Market due to Growing Emphasis on Energy Efficiency

Polyurethane (PUR) is poised to be the fastest-growing segment within the global structural insulated panels market. There is a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in construction, coupled with stringent building regulations worldwide.

Asia-Pacific is currently undergoing rapid expansion in the global structural insulated panels market, driven by a host of compelling factors. Numerous countries within the region, including China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, are experiencing a significant upswing in construction activities and infrastructural development. This growth is fueled by urbanization, population expansion, and the drive to modernize cities and townships.

A comprehensive analysis of major global structural insulated panels market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Developments in Global Structural Insulated Panels Market



In 2023, a prominent home improvement retailer made a significant move by entering into a strategic partnership with a Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) manufacturer. This collaboration aimed to provide DIY homeowners with innovative SIP-based building kits and solutions. By offering these kits, the retailer aimed to empower homeowners to engage in energy-efficient and cost-effective construction projects. SIPs, known for their excellent insulation properties and ease of installation, align perfectly with the growing demand for sustainable and efficient construction practices, making them an attractive choice for DIY enthusiasts. In 2023, a renowned research institution secured a grant to conduct an extensive study focused on evaluating the performance and durability of SIPs. The objective of this research project was to further validate and enhance the structural capabilities of SIPs, ensuring their effectiveness and reliability in diverse construction applications.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market

Global Roofing Underlayment Market

Global Polymeric Sand Market

Global Water Pump Market

Global Green Energy Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter