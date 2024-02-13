Bill Connor Law Firm Commemorates Six Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Col. (Ret.) Bill Connor

Connor receiving the Order of the Palmetto, S.C.'s highest award, from Gov. Henry McMaster, July 8, 2021

Connor is seen here with friends at The Citadel's annual legislative barbecue April 2023. Pictured (L-R) are Col. Steve Vitali, former Richland County Coroner Frank Barron, Col. W. Thomas Smith Jr., and Col. Connor.

Firm offering limited-time discounted legal services upon request

ORANGEBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill Connor Law Firm, LLC, is commemorating its six-year anniversary this month, the practice having first opened its doors in mid-February 2018. Unlike 2023's five-year anniversary reception and open house at the firm's 1408 Russell Street offices in Orangeburg, this year the firm is offering discounted legal services for new clients.For the remainder of February, the Bill Connor Law Firm is discounting wills, powers of attorney, and health care powers of attorney by 20 percent upon request. Military veterans' discounts for the same and at the same percentage are also available upon request year round."I want to thank God for his blessings on the firm, particularly over this past year,” said retired U.S. Army Infantry Col. Bill Connor, who began practicing law in 2005 while serving in the Army Reserve.“We had our first multi-million dollar settlement in 2023, and we won a challenging and important jury verdict for a combat veteran couple last month. All praise to God."Serving clients in Orangeburg and across the state, even nationally, the Bill Connor Law Firm first opened its doors on Centre Street in Orangeburg, and 2019 moved to its more spacious Russell Street location.Connor, who retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as an infantry officer (colonel) in 2020, graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2005, immediately passed the bar and began practicing law. Over the next 17 years, he served his ever-increasing client base while serving his country, including service in Afghanistan where he was the senior U.S. military advisor in that country's embattled Helmand Province.Connor served in the regular U.S. Army for more than 10 years and the remainder of his total 30-plus was in the active Army Reserve component.A graduate of The Citadel (as is his son) and now serving on that institution's prestigious Board of Visitors, Connor founded the law firm while working on a masters in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College (he earned“distinguished graduate” honors in 2018) and simultaneously serving as both U.S. ARMY NORTH's senior representative for South Carolina and as chairman of the National Security Task Force of the gubernatorially established S.C. Floodwater Commission. All that and Connor is a prolific writer, regularly penning articles for The Christian Post, The Charleston Mercury, Orangeburg's Times & Democrat, and the Canada Free Press among other publications.Since October, Connor has been regularly featured on NEWSMAX as a military analyst representing his jointly founded National Defense Consultants, LLC.How has Connor been able to juggle all the seemingly disparate pieces?“Focused work, and God has blessed me and the firm with such an incredibly able and effective staff,” said Connor.“Moreover South Carolina being a very pro-military state, we have a court system that is flexible and every bit as understanding of the military and an attorney's military service – like my own – as they are lawyers who also serve as legislators.”Connor added that he“leaned on God in prayer” throughout, he continues to do so, and he is grateful for his loyal, long-term clients.In an article by Gene Zaleski of the Times & Democrat, Connor said:“We cannot thank long-term clients enough. All of us have a purpose in life which transcends business, and our purpose is helping our clients navigate various important issues.”Connor's clients are indeed close.“Beyond the attorney-client relationship, we have those clients who become dear friends, who stop by to pray with us and to share with us simply what's going on with them, their lives, and the lives of their families,” said Connor, who ends each day's staff meeting with prayers for clients and reading a passage from Scripture.“God has blessed us so richly,” said Connor, whose firm supports his former Afghan interpreter's Christian mission in India.Soon after retiring from the Army, Connor and wife Dr. Susan Connor, relocated to Mount Pleasant; not the firm's offices, but their residence. He commutes several days each week from Charleston to Orangeburg, and he also practices from his satellite office in Mount Pleasant.After only six years in practice, Connor earned the distinction of AV Preeminent, which is the highest peer evaluation rating a lawyer can achieve in his/her career.A decorated Army combat infantry officer (Airborne, Ranger, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Bronze Star), among Connor's myriad civilian awards and honors is a S.C. Senate commendation and the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest award, presented to him by Governor Henry McMaster in 2021. His most precious recent honors, he quickly adds:“Are Susan's and my two twin grandsons.”For more information about the Bill Connor Law Firm, visit – .

