Altman urges collaborative regulation of artificial intelligence

(MENAFN) During a recent address at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman delved into his concerns regarding the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). Rather than fearing scenarios of science fiction-like killer robots roaming the streets, Altman emphasized his worries about the more nuanced societal implications of AI deployment. He stressed the importance of recognizing the subtle misalignments within society that could lead to catastrophic outcomes, even without malicious intent.



Altman proposed the establishment of a regulatory body akin to the International Atomic Energy Agency, tasked with overseeing the rapid advancements in AI technology. He argued that AI is progressing at a pace that surpasses global expectations, necessitating a proactive approach to governance. However, he cautioned against leaving the regulation solely in the hands of industry players like OpenAI, advocating instead for a collaborative effort involving governments, policymakers, and experts from various fields.



Despite the ongoing discussions and debates surrounding AI regulation, Altman emphasized the need for concrete action in the near future. While acknowledging the value of open dialogue and diverse perspectives, he urged for the development of a cohesive action plan that garners international consensus. Altman's remarks underscored the urgency of addressing the societal implications of AI and the importance of proactive regulation to mitigate potential risks.

