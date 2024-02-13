Boart Longyear: Invitation To PDAC 2024 Booth 101

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - Visit Boart Longyear (ASX: BLY) at Booth #101 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world's leading provider of drilling services, orebody data collection, and drilling products. With a focus in mining and exploration activities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc, and uranium, the company also operates in the energy, oil sands exploration, and environmental sectors. The Drilling Services division provides drilling expertise including diamond coring, reverse circulation, large diameter rotary, and sonic drilling. Applications include exploration, production, mine dewatering, water supply drilling, and pump services. The Products division includes research and development, global manufacturing, marketing, and equipment service capabilities. The division holds hundreds of patents, covering drill rigs, exploration and production tooling and consumables as well as genuine parts for customers worldwide.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

