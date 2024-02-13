Russian Military Shell Kherson, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kherson, injuring a 60-year-old resident.

The Kherson Regional Military Command reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian army attacked residential areas of Kherson," the report says.

It is noted that a 60-year-old resident of Kherson sustained light injuries as a result of the shelling. She has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, confirmed on Telegram that a 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of the recent shelling of Kherson by Russian troops.

At the time of the enemy attack, she was on the street. Doctors assess her condition as light. The necessary medical assistance is being provided to the injured woman. The information is being clarified.

As reported earlier, an 83-year-old resident of the village of Lvove died in the Kherson region at night as a result of Russian shelling.