Azerbaijan Announces Return Of Former Idps To Karkijahan Settlement This Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Chairman of
the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan
Rzayev conducted another reception for citizens, a source in the
committee told Trend .
The citizens' appeals primarily focused on housing and household
issues, employment, returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, and other matters.
Moreover, the citizens' appeals and the issues raised by them
will be reviewed and resolved in accordance with the
legislation.
After the conclusion of the personal reception of citizens, the
chairman of the committee met with a group of residents from
Karkijahan settlement near Khankendi city.
He provided detailed information to the meeting participants
about the progress made in fulfilling the tasks set by the head of
state regarding the restoration of liberated territories and the
return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.
It was noted that this year, the first group of DPs will be
resettled in Karkijahan.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native
lands.
Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin
cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Aghdara
district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).
