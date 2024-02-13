Onkos Surgical Presents At The Canaccord Genuity 2024 Musculoskeletal Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Company shared strong 2023 performance citing $38M in revenue and 43%

YoY growth. Continued investments in R&D and commercial infrastructure set the table for continued revenue growth and pathway to profitability in 2024.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, an orthopaedic company founded to address the complex clinical challenges associated with tumor, trauma, and revision surgery, presented Monday, February 12th at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference in San Francisco. Patrick Treacy, CEO and Co-founder

presented the company's 2023 results and shared his vision for continued growth

and innovation in an important segment of the orthopaedic industry with a total addressable market of $4.5 billion dollars.

"We are very fortunate to work in a segment of the orthopaedic industry where our innovation has a meaningful impact for our surgeon customers and the patients they care for," said Treacy. "2023 was a year filled with substantial accomplishments and I am thankful for and proud of our team. We delivered meaningful revenue growth, closed and integrated our acquisition of the Juvenile Tumor System (JTS), a platform technology for growing implants, and completed our in-house manufacturing capabilities to support our growing revenue and path to profitability. In 2024, we will continue to expand our commercial presence and instrument assets to support our continued revenue growth. We have some exciting product innovation scheduled to launch during the year that will expand our patient-specific portfolio and disrupt the landscape of complex acetabular reconstruction. With strong momentum in the marketplace, we expect to exit the year cash flow and EBITDA positive. We continue to be excited about the company we are building and look forward to another year of tremendous growth."

The Company will also be exhibiting its innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures in Booth #5251 at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), being held February 12 – 16 at the Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, CA.

About Onkos Surgical

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and

complex orthopaedic conditions. With our Precision Orthopaedics solutions, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement more precise reconstructions. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D design and printing, limb reconstructive implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos Surgical Precision Orthopaedics. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market trends and demand, regulatory action or inaction, launch delays and supply chain interruptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only on the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

