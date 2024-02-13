Blue Ocean Technologies & Drivewealth Announce Connectivity Partnership Expanding Geographic Reach & Trading Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership Extends Real-time Access to Equities Trading and Expands Offerings in Asia Pacific and Other Global Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies , LLC (BOT), a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, and

DriveWealth , a leading fintech delivering financial services through its "Brokerage-as-a-Service" platform,

today announced a partnership to expand real-time access and connectivity for global brokers.



As part of the agreement, DriveWealth will provide its global B2B partners extended real-time access to equities trading and trading data on the Blue Ocean ATS platform from 8 p.m. - 4 a.m., US ET. Blue Ocean will also grow its connectivity among the DriveWealth markets in Asia-Pacific and other global regions.

Brian Hyndman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ocean Technologies, commented, "We are excited to partner with DriveWealth, a fintech innovator who shares our vision of empowering investors in the global equities trading landscape. Expanding our reach by connecting to new brokers to provide trading accessibility, data, and innovation is a shared value, and we are committed to growing our reach to new markets."



"Having started the year with record trading volumes in the afterhours timeframe is validation of our market model to provide investors with convenience to trade during their daytime in Asia-Pacific or at their leisure after traditional hours in other time zones." he added.

Michael Blaugrund, CEO of DriveWealth, said, "Modern retail investors increasingly expect financial markets to provide the same 'always-on' experience as other online activities. DriveWealth's connectivity to Blue Ocean enables our global partners to offer real-time execution 24 hours a day, including seamlessly transitioning from overnight to core trading hours."

Throughout 2023, Blue Ocean Technologies has continued to expand globally, extending its trading model in Asia-Pacific. With partnerships in South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan, Blue Ocean is focused on continuing its growth in 2024 by empowering international investors seeking broader access to US equities trading and data during extended hours trading sessions.

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently

trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from

8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET

from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to

transform US trading to Global trading

via its flagship service,

Blue Ocean Session,

providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market

hours. For more information, visit



or contact us

at

[email protected] .

About DriveWealth:

DriveWealth

is a global B2B financial technology platform. Our core business is providing Brokerage-as-a- Service, powering the investing and trading experiences for digital wallets, broker-dealers, asset managers, and consumer brands.

DriveWealth's APIs provide our partners with a modern, extensible and flexible toolkit to develop everything from traditional investment workflows to more innovative techniques like rounding up purchases into fractional share ownership. For more information, visit



or contact us at

[email protected] .



Media Contacts:

Blue Ocean Technologies

[email protected]

DriveWealth

[email protected]

