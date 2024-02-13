PM Modi Launches Rs 75,000-Cr Rooftop Solar Scheme To Provide Free Electricity

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme for providing free electricity to consumers.

PM Modi said, "In order to further sustainable development and people's wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month."

"From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people's bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal which will further convenience," Modi said in a post on X.

He further said that in order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats will be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people, he added.

"Let's boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at -- gov," PM Modi said.

--IANS

sps/uk