Iraq Announces Tender For Baghdad Metro

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced a tender for the construction of a metro transport system in Baghdad.

The project is being offered on a design, build, operate, maintain, finance, and transfer ownership (DBOMFT) model, and the deadline for receiving Investment bids is Thursday, 11th April, 2024.

According to the tender document:

"Baghdad Metro is a group of lines (routes) using advanced trains that operate automatically and operate without a driver. The metro routes pass through stations above, below and on the ground with two tracks back and forth.

"The Baghdad Metro Project includes seven (7) main lines (routes) with a total length of (150) km, one-hundred fifty kilometer, (64) sixty-four metro stations, four (4) workshops and depots for trains, (2) two metro train control and management centers and power generation stations.

"The train carriages consist of a gold class cabin, a special cabin for women and children, and tourist cabins. The carriage design also contains seats that meet the needs of the elderly and people with special needs."

More details here.

(Source: National Investment Commission)