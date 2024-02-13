Centre Sanctions Rs 1,742 Crore For 4-Lane Highway In Mizoram

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved an outlay of Rs. 1742.11 crore for the construction of the 4-lane N. Kawnpui (N) – Sairang section on NH-6, situated along the Silchar –Valrengte – Sairang road in the Aizawl and Kolasib districts in Mizoram.

In a social media post, the minister said this 24.41 km project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode as part of National Highway (Original) – North East (NH(O)-NE) project.

Gadkari said the envisioned road infrastructure aims to facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow circumventing interference from local traffic in developed areas. This initiative seeks to alleviate congestion in the urban zones, thereby augmenting road safety within these built-up areas.

The minister said the strategic project also endeavors to sidestep heavily populated areas, diminish congestion, and heighten road safety within the city of Aizawl. Additionally, it aspires to curtail the length of the existing National Highway by 25 kilometers, from Vairengte to Sairang, he added.

--IANS

sps/dan