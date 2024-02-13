Russians Shell Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region, One Killed And One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed and another was injured in the shelling of the border town of Volchansk.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At about 11 a.m., Russian troops fired artillery at the central part of Volchansk. As a result of the occupier's actions, a 61-year-old civilian woman died of a mine-blast injury, and another 50-year-old civilian was injured," the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, the people were at the local market at the time of the shelling.

As reported, two people were killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a farm in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.