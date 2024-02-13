Kremlin Calls Border Clashes Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Alarming

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has described the border confrontations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as "alarming news," Trend reports.

"We will monitor the situation closely," Peskov said, adding that such incidents hinder the progress of the negotiation process and the prospect of signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Peskov expressed hope that the negotiation process for signing a peace treaty will continue.

On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.

On February 13, the units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) carried out the "Revenge" operation in response to yesterday's provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

According to the SBS, the operation resulted in the complete destruction of the Armenian Armed Forces' combat post near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, from where the Azerbaijani army positions were fired yesterday.

"There have been reports of substantial personnel losses at the damaged combat position. Any provocations by the Armenian side aimed at escalating tensions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border will now be met with even more serious and decisive reactions. The military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for these developments," said SBS statement.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel