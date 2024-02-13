Kremlin Calls Border Clashes Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Alarming

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . Kremlin
spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has described the border confrontations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia as "alarming news," Trend reports.
"We will monitor the situation closely," Peskov said, adding
that such incidents hinder the progress of the negotiation process
and the prospect of signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
Peskov expressed hope that the negotiation process for signing a
peace treaty will continue.
On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces
units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli
settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to
fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of
Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.
On February 13, the units of the State Border Service of
Azerbaijan (SBS) carried out the "Revenge" operation in response to
yesterday's provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces.
According to the SBS, the operation resulted in the complete
destruction of the Armenian Armed Forces' combat post near the
Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, from where the Azerbaijani
army positions were fired yesterday.
"There have been reports of substantial personnel losses at the
damaged combat position. Any provocations by the Armenian side
aimed at escalating tensions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border
will now be met with even more serious and decisive reactions. The
military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility
for these developments," said SBS statement.
