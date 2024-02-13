54 Jordanians To Be Evacuated From Gaza On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced ongoing efforts to evacuate 54 Jordanian citizens from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. These individuals were granted permission by border crossing authorities to depart via the Rafah crossing to Egypt.According to Sufian Qudah, the official spokesperson for the ministry, a dedicated team from the Jordanian embassy in Cairo is currently facilitating the evacuation process. They are providing essential medical assistance to the evacuees and arranging transportation to Nuweiba Port and Cairo using embassy-provided buses, so that they can be swiftly transported to Jordan.Qudah emphasized the continuous presence of the embassy team on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing. Their role includes overseeing the evacuation operations, extending various forms of assistance, and offering support to Jordanian citizens in Gaza.As of Tuesday, the number of Jordanian citizens registered in Gaza since the onset of the war has reached 1,184, with 721 individuals successfully evacuated.Qudah reiterated the Ministry's call for Jordanian citizens residing in Gaza to reach out for assistance. They can contact the Ministry's Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs via the provided contact numbers (00962799562903 / 00962799562471 / 00962799562193) or through email at ..., available around the clock.