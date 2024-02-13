Anurekha Bhagat Opens Up On Ashmit Patel Comforting Her While Shooting Intense Scenes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Anurekha Bhagat, who portrays a central role in the show 'State v/s Ahuja' shared she was initially hesitant about shooting intense scenes with Ashmit Patel, adding that the latter made her feel comfortable, and it was shot effortlessly.

The actress, who is known for her roles in 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2', 'Upnyaas', plays the character of Deepa Sawant, a maid who accuses Bollywood actor Ansh Ahuja (played by Ashmit) of rape.

Anurekha recently shared her experience of working with Ashmit Patel, praising his professionalism and how he made her feel comfortable during intense scenes.

The actress shared: "We shot one scene where we got close, but Ashmit sir made me extremely comfortable. We had rehearsed once or twice before giving our shot, and the scene happened very naturally. There was no hesitation. Ashmit sir was understanding and tried to comfort me throughout."

"I was a bit hesitant initially as I hadn't done such a scene before, but with his and the team's support, the scene was shot effortlessly. I feel when your co-actor gives you the space to perform, it happens naturally. I wasn't for a moment thinking about what Ashmit sir would think if I performed in a certain manner. He told me clearly, 'Do whatever you feel at that moment, and I will support you.' We both supported each other, and things went well. I think the respect towards the art helped us pull off every scene efficiently together," said the actress who was also the part of Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi'.

"Ashmit sir has a very sweet, happy-go-lucky, grounded, and chill personality. He's a thorough gentleman; he ensured that I was always comfortable, even during our intense scenes. Despite the weight of our performances, he maintained a jolly demeanor, creating a comforting atmosphere," she concluded.

'State v/s Ahuja' follows the story of Ansh Ahuja (Ashmit Patel), a Bollywood superstar embroiled in controversy after being accused of rape by his maid. As the plot thickens, viewers are drawn into a riveting world of suspense, investigation, and courtroom drama, where unexpected revelations keep them hooked.

Produced by Suresh Thomas under the banners of Crescendo Films and Amicable Crew, the series features an ensemble cast including also Jaswinder Gardner, Sarika Singh, Swapnil Ralkar, Apeksha Verma, Drishti Patil, Manish Jaitley, Arjun Krishna, Vicky Baidyanath, and Harsh Gautam.

It is streaming on Watcho Exclusives.

--IANS

sp/prw