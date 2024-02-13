President Of Napoli-Baku Association Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Napoli-Baku Association Guiseppe M. Caniglia has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his
landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
We write to you from Naples-Italy to express our sincere
congratulations on your re-election as President of Azerbaijan.
We share the joy and satisfaction of the Azerbaijani people for
this result, which confirms the esteem and trust they place in you
and your leadership.
Under your wise and enlightened leadership, Azerbaijan has made
significant progress in all areas, achieving important economic,
social and political goals.
We are confident that you will continue to lead the country with
firmness and farsightedness, towards an even brighter future of
peace, prosperity and well-being. To you, your government and the
faithful Azerbaijani people, we extend our warmest wishes for
success and every good thing.
With the most sincere feelings of esteem and cordiality,
Guiseppe M. Caniglia
President of Napoli-Baku Association"
