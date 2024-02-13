President Of Napoli-Baku Association Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Napoli-Baku Association Guiseppe M. Caniglia has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

We write to you from Naples-Italy to express our sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of Azerbaijan.

We share the joy and satisfaction of the Azerbaijani people for this result, which confirms the esteem and trust they place in you and your leadership.

Under your wise and enlightened leadership, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in all areas, achieving important economic, social and political goals.

We are confident that you will continue to lead the country with firmness and farsightedness, towards an even brighter future of peace, prosperity and well-being. To you, your government and the faithful Azerbaijani people, we extend our warmest wishes for success and every good thing.

With the most sincere feelings of esteem and cordiality,

Guiseppe M. Caniglia

President of Napoli-Baku Association"