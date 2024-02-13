               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye's Unemployment Down In December


2/13/2024 12:09:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The unemployment rate in Türkiye decreased to 8.8% in December 2023, from 8.9% in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The number of unemployed persons - aged 15 and over - went down by 12,000 to 3.1 million, TurkStat said. The breakdown was 7.1% for men and 12% for women.

The number of employed persons, meanwhile, increased by 399,000 to reach 32.05 million.

The employment rate was 48.8% with a 0.6% increase; 66.1% for men and 31.9% for women.

