Türkiye's Unemployment Down In December

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The unemployment rate in Türkiye decreased to 8.8% in December
2023, from 8.9% in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute
(TurkStat) said on Friday, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
The number of unemployed persons - aged 15 and over - went down
by 12,000 to 3.1 million, TurkStat said. The breakdown was 7.1% for
men and 12% for women.
The number of employed persons, meanwhile, increased by 399,000
to reach 32.05 million.
The employment rate was 48.8% with a 0.6% increase; 66.1% for
men and 31.9% for women.
