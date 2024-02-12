               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Records About 15,000 Deaths From Flu This Season: CDC


2/12/2024 8:30:08 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) There have been at least 22 million flu illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations, and 15,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with increases in some parts of the country.

Eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the latest week ending February 3, bringing the season total to 74 pediatric deaths, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Over 11,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu in the latest week, the CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.

