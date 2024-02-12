(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Markets Fairly Static to Start the Week
Stocks Little Changed Monday After Record Week
S&P Cracks 5,000-Point Level, Enjoys 5th-Straight Winning Week
S&P Cracks 5,000-Point Level
S&P Tops 5,000 Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, February 12, 2024
S&P Hits Record High to Start Week Advertisment
Stocks nudged higher Monday, building on their strong performance from last week, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching new all-time highs. Investors also awaited the release of key inflation and earnings data.
The blue-chip index shot up 217.18 points to move into Monday afternoon at 38,888.87.
The S&P 500 index improved 20.74 points to 5,047.35.
The NASDAQ index jumped 70.97 points to 16,061.63.
Salesforce dragged the Dow down, with the cloud-based software stock sliding 1%. Shares of Hershey slid more than 1% following a downgrade to underweight from Morgan Stanley on the back of softer demand.
On the other hand, Diamondback Energy rose 10% after announcing that it would acquire oil and gas producer Endeavor Energy Partners.
Nvidia stock rose 2.4%, marking a 20% gain on the month and pushing the chip giant's market capitalization closer to overtaking that of Amazon's. Fellow“Magnificent 7” titan Meta Platforms also added more than 1%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.19% from Friday's 4.18%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices were better by 17 cents to $77.01 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices floundered $9.20 to $2,039.10.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN12022024000212011056ID1107843158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.