Enemy Fires 18 Drones And Artillery At Nikopol District, One Injured

In the Nikopol district, the enemy carried out three artillery attacks and 18 kamikaze drone strikes during the day. The district center and three communities came under attack.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"An extremely tense day in the Nikopol district. Attack after attack... 18 strikes by kamikaze drones. And three more artillery attacks. The district center, Marhanets, Myrivka, and Pokrovsk communities suffered from the actions of Russian terrorists," said Lysak.

According to him, a 73-year-old woman sustained shrapnel injuries.

"She is in a hospital in moderate condition," noted Lysak.

He added that the shelling also damaged an agricultural company.

"Almost two dozen private houses and 11 outbuildings were damaged. Also cars, gas pipelines, and a high-voltage line," noted Lysak.

According to his information, some houses in the Pavlohrad district have already been repaired after the night UAV attack. All boiler houses in the city have resumed operation. However, almost 15 thousand customers are still without electricity. Electricians continue to work.

As reported, 67 civilians have been killed in the Nikopol district since the beginning of the war.