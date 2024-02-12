2024 Executive Predictions: Navigating The Tech Talent Gap

(MENAFN- 3BL) The greatest roadblock to innovation in 2024 will be the lack of talent to help develop and deliver it. There are no quick fixes to the talent crisis affecting the technology industry, but 2024 will see a heightened increase in educational program planning, reskilling, and certification programs to help existing talent move into the next stage in their careers.

Keysight executives share their predictions about the challenges and solutions to overcoming the technology talent gap in this article.

Skills silo throttles integration of AI in 6G- Roger Nichols, 6G Program Manager

Domain knowledge and AI expertise are vital to successfully integrating AI into 6G networks. Today, we have either wireless experts or AI specialists, but too few heads that share expertise in both domains. Until these skill sets are blended, it will be tough to find the right resources to deploy AI effectively in support of 6G goals. I believe this workforce capability gap will take more than a decade to resolve.

New school solutions for emerging challenges- Gareth Smith, SM Software Test Automation

Goodbye citizen developer, hello business developer

Citizen developers have long been touted as the answer to the IT talent shortage. However, the rapid growth of AI-powered solutions is fueling a new generation of business developers. These domain experts will increasingly be involved in the SDLC as they understand the goals and operations of the enterprise. This will give rise to a new wave of no-code systems that enable business users to define goals and then have AI technology close the gap. The operational knowledge ensures that the software meets the specific needs of the organization and mitigates the risk.

Why AI needs a driver's license and a regular inspection

Currently, AI systems are tested by the companies building them. As the risks are increasingly understood, having an independent body to verify that an AI system is compliant is essential. Gaining an AI certification (AI driver's license) will be the first step. However, just like your car, it will require a regular test to ensure it remains ethical, responsible, free of bias, and meets the necessary country and industry standards. In

AI and Talent: The augmentation era- Marie Hattar, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer

As AI becomes more pervasive, this will inevitably change the fabric of marketing teams. Lower-level admin-centric roles will disappear, and many analytical positions will become redundant. However, it's not all doom and gloom; the demand for data scientists will explode, making it one of the most sought-after skill sets for the rest of this decade and immune to economic pressures. Humans will continue to drive marketing, but the role of machines will increase each year. This era of AI (with guardrails) augmenting humans will continue for at least another decade in marketing.

Bridging the talent gap with quantum leaps in education- Dr. Philip Krantz, Quantum Engineering Solutions

The shortage of quantum talent will create an opportunity for higher education to offer new programs to help train the future quantum workforce. By 2030, quantum courses will be commonplace. These programs will involve industry partners so students can access the latest quantum control and readout technologies and obtain the right technical skills. In addition, business schools will offer quantum courses to prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs to enter the quantum ecosystem.

Quantum technologies are expanding beyond the academic realm and into startups, high-tech companies, and the military. This will give rise to more quantum hubs, incubators, and local and national ecosystems all trying to build a workforce able to seize the quantum opportunity. Solving the talent gap is critical to realizing the potential of quantum in the coming years and decades.

Navigating the Digital Shift: Design management essentials- Niels Fache, VP and GM of Keysight EDA

With the creation of digital enterprise workflows, many organizations are investing in design management across tool sets, data, and IP. Moving forward, design data and IP management software will play a critical role in the success of complex SoC and heterogeneous chiplet designs supporting large, geographically distributed teams. The creation of digital threads between requirements definition and compliance as well as establishing tighter links with enterprise systems such as PLM will play a role in the digital transformation of product development cycles.

Empowerment through education

Keysight is committed to nurturing tomorrow's innovators and helping students to lean into their curiosity and love of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and make that passion into a career. Education is necessary for achieving technological dominance and ensuring that today's momentum only grows with future generations.