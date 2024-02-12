Maldives To Thailand-7 Cheapest International Trips To Take On V-Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For travellers from India, here are seven cheap overseas places that are quite accessible and great for a romantic Valentine's Day break.

Stay at a romantic beachfront guesthouse on a small island, snorkel in pristine seas, or take a sunset cruise.

Just a short flight away, Nepal offers breathtaking mountain scenery, serene lakes, and rich cultural experiences.



Enjoy a romantic beach holiday in Mirissa, trekking in Ella, or seeing Kandy and Sigiriya's cultural sites.

Thailand is an excellent choice for a romantic escape with its diverse attractions and affordable prices.

Bhutan offers tranquillity and spirituality on a budget. Visit historic monasteries, trek through beautiful scenery, and experience Bhutanese culture.

While flights may be a bit pricier, once you're in Bali, you'll find plenty of affordable accommodations, delicious street food, and breathtaking scenery.



Vietnam is a popular tourist destination known for its natural beauty, rich history, delicious cuisine, and affordable travel options.

Malaysia is perfect for budget travellers due to its unique culture, breathtaking scenery, and low rates.