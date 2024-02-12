(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P 500 Index Trades Above 5,000 Level For First Time

China Removes Securities Regulator Amid Stock Market SlumpUBS Raises Dividend 25% And Restarts Share BuybacksFed Chair Warns Of Fewer Rate Cuts Than Market ExpectsEurope's Inflation Rate Fell To 2.8% In January Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Monday, February 12, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Global Stock Markets At Two-Year High Stock markets around the world are at their highest levels in two years as the rally in equities gathers steam.European stocks opened higher today (Feb. 12) and hit their highest level since before a bear market began at the end of 2021.Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 index in the U.S. closed last Friday (Feb. 9) above 5,000 points for the first time, reaching a record high in the process.While Asian markets are closed for holidays, the main stock index in Japan, the Nikkei, is currently at its highest level in 34 years as equities in that country continue to rise sharply.Analysts and investors are waiting on U.S. inflation data to be released Feb. 13, as well as British and European inflation data on Feb. 14 for clues as to the direction of interest rates.Following stronger-than-expected jobs data, futures traders have lowered their expectations for a U.S. interest rate cut in March, with markets now pricing in an 85% chance that rates remain unchanged next month.Traders are now betting on the first U.S. interest rate cut taking place in May of this year.The U.S. dollar is currently up 0.1% at 104.130 to the Euro currency.Oil prices are down as tensions in the Middle East remain high. Brent crude oil, the international standard, is down 0.5% at $81.82 U.S. per barrel.The price of gold has declined slightly to trade at $2,025 U.S. per ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks