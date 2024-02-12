Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood's Most Beloved Voice Icon, Dies At 92

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Lata Mangeshkar, a beloved Indian singer who enthralled generations of Bollywood audiences as the singing voice behind many actresses' performances, died on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, India. She was 92.





She died of complications from Covid-19 after weeks of hospitalization, said Pratit Samdani, a doctor at the hospital, according to Indian news outlets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that he was“anguished beyond words.”



Ms. Mangeshkar leaves a legacy of tens of thousands of songs, mostly in Hindi but also in several other Indian languages. Most of her work was as a playback singer - a vocalist who does not appear onscreen but records a character's songs, which are later dubbed in.



In India, though, she was far from anonymous. Her decades of work made her a revered figure. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest honor, in 2001. The Ministry of Home Affairs said she would be given a state funeral and that flags at government buildings would be flown at half-staff for two days.



Ms. Mangeshkar was known for her range - she could sing in four octaves - and her gift for singing in character, tailoring her voice and emotions to the actress she was voicing onscreen. She recorded some of Bollywood's biggest hits, including“Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya” (Why Fear to Be in Love) from the 1960 film“Mughal-e-Azam.” In that scene, a courtesan challenges an emperor in court by declaring her love for a prince. Dilip Kumar, who played the prince, called Ms. Mangeshkar's voice“a miracle of nature's creativity.”

