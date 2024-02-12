Azerbaijan Airs Number Of Houses Built Last Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Last year,
Azerbaijan built and commissioned 22,910 residential houses,
totaling 2.5 million square meters, Trend reports.
According to calculations based on a report from Azerbaijan's
State Statistics Committee, this amount has declined by 1.6 percent
since 2022 (23,289 residential houses with a total area of more
than 2.59 million square meters).
To summarize, the total number of residential buildings erected
and commissioned last year was 12,695 (10,223 by private firms and
2,472 by the government), with 10,225 being private residential
dwellings.
During the reporting period, six schools with a capacity of
6,586 students and one kindergarten with 240 spaces were built.
